Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of children killed by the enemy has increased by 1 to 177, the number of injured - by 12 to 336.

This is stated in the message by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"More than 513 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of the Russian Federation of our state. At the same time, according to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, 177 children have been killed and more than 336 injured. These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish similar cases in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," it says.

At the moment, the most number of children suffered in Donetsk region - 108, Kyiv - 93, Kharkiv - 76, Chernihiv - 51, Mykolayiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhzhia - 22, Kherson - 29, the capital - 16, Sumy - 16, and Zhytomyr - 15.

During the recording of war crimes committed in the settlements of Chernihiv region, which were liberated from the occupiers, it was established that on March 4, in a village in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, a 14-year-old teenager with his brother went to the store and saw how the occupiers were robbing it. The guys started to run away and were shot in the back from automatic weapons by Russian servicemen. The 14-year-old boy died on the spot, and his brother was wounded.

In addition, on April 8, as a result of the shelling of a civilian car on the road near the village. Kariyernyi, Beryslavskyi district, Kherson region, three children were injured.

Also, on April 8, in a village in Dnipropetrovsk region, a 3-year-old child received mine-explosive injuries as a result of shelling by Russian military personnel.

And on April 9, a 9-year-old child was injured due to artillery shelling of a residential area in the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk region.

As a result of daily bombing and shelling, 938 educational institutions have been damaged, 87 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 19, Russian occupiers illegally took 2,389 children to Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It was also reported that the Russian authorities are preparing a change in legislation to allow Russians to adopt Ukrainian children under a simplified procedure.