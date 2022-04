Western intelligence learned of Russia's final plans to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine as early as the summer of 2021.

"In the summer, we saw a small group of officials planning a full-scale invasion," said one Western intelligence official.

The collection and analysis of data was a shared effort between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The exact origin of the intelligence remains classified, but officials suggest it came from multiple sources.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin seemed to believe that he had to act quickly in order to fulfill his desire to return Ukraine to the Russian sphere of influence and that the only way to do it is to use force.

In the fall, Washington decided that something had to be done with its intelligence data. This decision, according to the participants, was made at the highest level of the White House - Joe Biden.

The decisive moment came in early November when CIA Director William Burns traveled to Moscow to warn that Washington was aware of Moscow's plans. The trip was open. According to one official, some Russian officials first became aware of Russia's intention to attack Ukraine when they heard about it from the director of the CIA.

In early December, the Washington Post published details of Russia's intentions, indicating that 175,000 Russian troops were planning an invasion of Ukraine.

In London, information from MI6 and GCHQ electronic intelligence was met with disbelief in some circles, as it was hard to believe that a major land war could break out in Europe in the 21st century.

Only at the end of the year, after the materials had been officially assessed and the Joint Intelligence Committee issued a balanced opinion that an invasion was now "very likely," did everyone begin to understand the reality of what was happening.

The rest of the allies were also informed. But many were still skeptical. Some European partners considered it a bluff that Russia was building up its military potential.

Britain has shared details of Russian plans to appoint specific individuals in a puppet government in Kyiv, and Washington has revealed Moscow's plans to stage a casus belli as a false flag operation to accuse Ukraine of allegedly inhumane acts.

American and British intelligence officials believe that the publication of these materials deprived Moscow of the opportunity to justify the invasion to its own people and other countries.

But the unprecedented outpouring of intelligence was not enough to stop the invasion.

Although, according to officials, this violated Russia's plans, and the reaction in the West was faster and more united.

