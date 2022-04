New exchange of prisoners. Ukraine returns 12 military and 14 civilians

Ukraine has returned 12 military and 14 civilians during an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Saturday, April 9.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the third exchange of prisoners took place today. 12 of our military men, including one female officer, are returning home. We also released 14 civilians, including 9 women," she wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that 26 people were released from captivity.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko states that Ukraine returned 86 servicemen during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on Friday, April 1.

Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by the Russian invaders were tortured and tried to break morally so that they starred in propaganda videos.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced two prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. In Ukraine, this information is denied.