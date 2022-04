Europe Pays Russia EUR 37 Billion For Energy Carriers In First 40 Days Of War In Ukraine – Podoliak

Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak says that in the first 40 days of the Russia's war against Ukraine, EU countries paid EUR 37 billion for the energy carriers to the aggressor country.

Podoliak wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"EUR 37 billion to Russia for energy resources during the first 40 days of a deadly war in Ukraine. Unfortunately, this is the amount of participation of European partners in co-financing the war. Not only did Ukraine objectively not have such a volume of weapons as the aggressor country, but every day the Russians receive direct volume payments from the Europeans to finance additional deliveries of missiles and shells to the battlefields," he wrote.

Podoliak said that such a position of Ukraine’s partners, along with unfinished sanctions (there is no real shutdown of key Russian banks from SWIFT, there is no total seizure of property of members of the ruling United Russia party, there is no direct and indirect embargo on energy carriers) stimulates to mass extermination of Ukrainians, to the rejection of the non-use of heavy weapons against civilians.

"Why does Europe continue to finance the Russians?" he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, today, April 8, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that his country is ready to ban the import of Russian oil.

The European Union did not include an embargo on Russian oil in the new package of sanctions against Russia, which was approved today, April 8.

On April 7, the U.S. Congress approved a bill imposing an embargo on oil and gas from Russia.