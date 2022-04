Boris Johnson Brings To Ukraine A New Package Of Financial And Military Aid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, April 9, presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with proposals for strengthening military assistance.

He also brought a new package of financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

That follows from BBC.

Thus, it is reported that the visit was intended to "demonstrate solidarity" with the Ukrainian people, but there are more practical topics for discussion.

Johnson's visit to Kyiv had not previously been announced, and the first indication that he was in the Ukrainian capital came when the Ukrainian embassy in London posted a photo on Twitter of him meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Johnson himself on his Twitter said that he met with Zelenskyy and brought a new aid package to Ukraine.

During a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Johnson said the United Kingdom would send additional military equipment, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles.

This followed a call from Ukraine to provide more weapons as the country prepares for an expected Russian offensive in the east of the country after the Russian Federation had withdrawn its troops from Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, April 7, the British edition of The Times, citing its own sources, reported that the British Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of providing the Armed Forces with armored vehicles.

Johnson also said that the UK would not lift sanctions against Russia immediately after the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Two days after Russia launched a war against Ukraine, the UK imposed trade sanctions on Russia.