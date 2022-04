Putin Alone Decides When To Finish The War – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has no choice but to sit at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he is the only one able to stop the war.

Zelenskyy said this to Bild, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President admitted he hates Russia and Russian soldiers for the atrocities seen in Ukrainian cities and villages.

"When I see those images in front of my eyes. Killed children without legs, arms… That’s just some horror," the President said.

He noted that it is impossible to cry, though it is impossible to get used to seeing such atrocities.

Zelenskyy noted that he would not ever be able to become a person he had been before.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy considers that Putin bears responsibility for the war crimes committed by the occupiers against Ukrainians.

On April 5, Zelenskyy showed photos of those killed in Bucha, Irpin, and Mariupol during his address to the UN Security Council.

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, says that there will be two weeks of heavy fighting in Donbas and the fate of the fighting will determine the second phase of the war.

In addition, according to him, the invaders stepped up their efforts in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

He noted that the invaders had lost in six directions, so they focused on the main goal, capture of Donbas.

He added that attempts to carry out covert mobilization to compensate for losses failed, so the invaders are still experiencing a shortage of equipment and personnel.