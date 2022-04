Law enforcement agencies have begun exhuming 67 human bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, Kyiv region.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The exhumation began on 8 April.

Approximately 67 people were buried in a grave near the local church.

Among them are victims of war crimes who died from shelling and assassinations.

Each body is examined by forensic experts, criminologists, investigators and prosecutors.

Most of the dead had gunshot and shrapnel wounds from explosions, from some of them only fragments were left with.

Some of the dead had documents with them, the rest will have to be recognized by relatives by clothing or other signs and identified by DNA.

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, stressed that the maximum task is to identify everyone who pulled the trigger and gave orders to massively kill Ukrainians in Bucha.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders in Bucha and Irpin raped children and girls with particular cruelty.

In the liberated Bucha, Kyiv region, the number of civilians killed by Russian invaders is growing daily. As of Wednesday, April 6, 320 bodies had been found.

The Russian military involved in the atrocities in Bucha (Kyiv region), their command will again be returned to Ukraine.