Out of 220,000 Kramatorsk inhabitants, 80,000 people are staying in the town today, and 60,000 are not planning to leave the town. Kramatorsk Town Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Honcharenko noted that the fewer women, children, and the elderly remain in the town, the easier it will be for the town authorities to provide them with food and medicine if the situation worsens, as in Mariupol.

The mayor said that, despite the missile attack on April 8, there is no panic in the town, but now Kramatorsk has ceased to be a railway hub, which was the last 2 weeks for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, this function has now moved to Pokrovsk and Sloviyansk.

Now people are being evacuated by rail from Sloviyansk and Pokrovsk or by bus to Dnipro. So, according to the mayor, this morning from the town all willing residents were sent on 7 buses to Dnipro.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the number of people killed due to a missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk on April 8 increased to 52 people, and 114 were injured.

Kramatorsk has been the administrative center of the Donetsk region since October 11, 2014.

The Ukrainian government calls on residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to evacuate to safe regions of Ukraine in connection with the expected advance of Russian troops on Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk.