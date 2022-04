In Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, temporarily occupied by Russian troops, men are offered to join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

This was announced on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon by city mayor Ivan Federov, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

According to him, the occupiers form lists of men suitable for military service through some seniors in residential buildings who agreed to cooperate with the enemy.

"They make lists of which apartments are empty, who is there - and after that, they put the men on a list," the mayor said.

Since Friday, April 8, at checkpoints around Melitopol, the Russian military began to openly invite Ukrainian men to join their ranks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, April 7, Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Federov said that the occupiers had arranged a census of the city's male population in order, possibly, to involve them in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

We also reported that in Melitopol, Russian military accomplices set up the publication of a propaganda newspaper under a local brand.

In addition, in Melitopol, the occupiers are conducting their own Internet line from the occupied Crimea to the city.