Russian invaders have conducted a missile attack on Myrhorod, Poltava region, two people were injured.

Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the airfield of Myrhorod.

In Sumy region On April 6, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy missile flying in the direction of Poltava.

The Russian military will regroup in eastern Ukraine and plan to advance towards Kharkiv.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the group of Russian troops has lost from 15% to 20% of its combat power.

We are talking about the loss of personnel, armored vehicles, aviation, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles spent during this time.