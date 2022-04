The U.S. administration believes that Russian forces may deliberately target and kill journalists during the hostilities in Ukraine.

This was stated by White House Spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki, says the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on the Telegram social network reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Thus, she answered the question of whether the United States has intelligence information that Putin's troops in Ukraine are deliberately killing journalists - given that at least seven media representatives were killed over six weeks of the war.

Psaki also noted that the United States values ​​the work of journalists in war zones, bringing truthful and up-to-date information about the events and horrors of war.

However, according to her, the U.S. administration urges American citizens, including members of the media, to avoid being in the war zone for their own safety.