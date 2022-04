Russian military continue to storm Donbas.

The press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy continues assault operations.

The invaders are focusing their main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Nizhne, Popasna, and Novobakhmutovka and establishing full control over Mariupol.

According to the agency, in the territory of Belgorod region, the invaders set up field camps for units displaced from other operational areas.

In the Izium direction, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Brazhkivka and Sulyhivka, but with no success.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy stepped up reconnaissance, carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Mariyanske, Novovorontsovka, Novohryhorivka and Shevchenkove.

It continues to deliver missile strikes on the settlements of Odesa region from the territory of the Crimean peninsula.

In the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine over the past day repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed nine tanks, seven armored vehicles and five vehicles of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupiers set up minefields to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv direction.

The Russian military, who were withdrawn from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, refuse to participate in further hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian military stormed 6 settlements in the Donbas.