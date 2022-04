Since the start of the war, Russian military personnel losses have made 19,100, the enemy has also lost 705 tanks, 151 planes, and 136 helicopters.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the enemy lost 1,895 combat armored vehicles. 112 drones, 1,363 vehicles, 335 artillery systems, 108, units of rocket artillery, 55 anti-aircraft defense systems, 7 watercraft, and 4 launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, press-secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, recognized considerable losses and called it a tragedy.