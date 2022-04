The leadership of the Russian Federation has reorganized the command of a group of troops that are taking part in hostilities in the territory of Ukraine.

Now, they are headed by General Alexander Dvornikov, who has extensive experience in Syria.

That follows from a statement by BBC.

According to him, the forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24 were organized and managed separately from the military district from which they came.

At the same time, the level of coordination between these commands was very weak, which probably led to the failure of the Russian troops during the first phase of the conflict.

Now, the commander of the Southern Military District, General Alexander Dvornikov, is responsible for operations in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 20, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that after the failures of the invaders near Kyiv, as well as in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, a phase of repressions began in the ranks of the Russian army.