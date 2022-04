Chernihiv Mayor Tells How Many Years It Will Take To Fully Restore City

The full restoration of buildings and infrastructure in Chernihiv, which were destroyed in shelling by Russian troops, can be completed in at least four years.

The mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, stated this, Ukrinform writes.

"It will take four years to rebuild Chernihiv if you work quickly and have the full amount of funds. Construction - three years, projects - a year," he said.

According to him, now the city authorities are engaged in the systematization of data on destruction.

At the same time, according to Atroshenko, the format for fixing the destruction of Chernihiv should be coordinated with the involvement of international experts. This is necessary for the losses to be properly registered and documented.

The mayor of Chernihiv said that as a result of the hostilities, about 150 apartment buildings were damaged. The city's communications are also seriously damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today Atroshenko said that about 700 people were killed as a result of Russian shelling in Chernihiv. Another 40 townspeople are considered missing.

We also reported that the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus appealed to the residents of Chernihiv not to rush to return to the city.

According to him, now those who take part in the restoration of the critical infrastructure of the city need to return to Chernihiv.