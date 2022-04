Denisova: Level Of Brutality Of Army Of Terrorists And Executioners Of Russia Knows No Bounds - Raped Children

Russian occupiers in Bucha and Irpin raped children and girls with particular cruelty.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“A 14-year-old girl was raped by 5 occupying men. She is pregnant now. Bucha.

An 11-year-old boy was raped in front of his mother - she was tied to a chair to watch. Bucha.

A 20-year-old woman, raped by three occupiers in all possible ways at once. Irpin,” Denisova wrote.

She appealed to the UN Commission for Investigation Human Rights Violations during the Russian Military Invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission set up by the OSCE participating States in accordance with the Moscow Mechanism to take into account these facts of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

“There is no place on earth or in hell where rashist criminals can hide from retribution! Rape is strictly prohibited by Article 27 of the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. The rashist occupiers must bear the strictest responsibility!” she concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the death toll from a missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station has increased to 50 people. Of these, 5 are children.

In the village of Makariv, Kyiv region, 132 people have already been found shot by the Russian invaders.