In the village of Makariv, Kyiv region, the Russian invaders shot at least 132 people - that is how many bodies as of today were found there.

The head of the village Vadym Tokar told about this on the air of the telethon.

He said that hospitals, kindergartens, private and multi-storey buildings were destroyed in the village. For more than two months, local residents live without electricity, natural gas, water and heating. Mobile communications were recently launched.

The urban-type settlement Makariv is located west of Kyiv, near the Zhytomyr highway, and was of great importance for containing the offensive on the capital. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Makariv from the occupation forces on March 22.

