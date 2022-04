The marine pasture in Qinzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Ailin.

The marine pasture in Qinzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Ailin.

China's gross ocean product rose 8.3% to over ¥9 trln (about $1.41 trln) in 2021, official data showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The figure contributed 8% of the country's gross domestic product expansion, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

In breakdown, the marine transportation sector maintained robust growth, with the cargo and container throughput at coastal ports reporting year-on-year growth of 5.2% and 6.4%, respectively, said the ministry.

The added value of marine biomedicine climbed 18.7% year on year to ¥49.4 bln in 2021, thanks to increasing policy support, it said.

Coastal tourism gradually recovered as policies to stimulate consumption and help enterprises tide over difficulties were introduced, while the industry recorded around ¥1.53 trln yuan in added value over the period, up 12.8% from the previous year, according to the ministry.