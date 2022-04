On the 44th day of the Russian invasion, the invaders continue to build up forces for the offensive in the east, while more than 80% of the personnel of some units do not want to participate in further hostilities. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today, April 8.

The aggressor continues to prepare an offensive in the east of Ukraine, and also carries out the destruction of civilian infrastructure, delivering rocket and artillery attacks on railway junctions and communication routes, stations, residential areas and places of evacuation of civilians from combat areas.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to increase the number of troops. The invaders do not abandon attempts at offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Popasna and Severodonetsk. They are not successful.

In the Pivdennobuzhsky direction, the enemy fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. The enemy tried to carry out fire in order to inflict damage on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area, but did not reach the goal.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continued to blockade the city of Kharkiv, shelling residential neighborhoods using artillery, including multiple rocket launchers and large-caliber mortars.

The occupiers completely withdrew their troops from the Sumy region to the russian federation.

“The russian enemy has significant problems with the recruitment of military units that suffered significant losses during hostilities in Ukraine. According to available information, more than 80 percent of the Russian personnel of some units involved in the war do not want to take part in further hostilities. The commanders of the occupying russian forces of the occupiers forbade the release of servicemen whose contracts had expired before the end of the so-called "special military operation," the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to violate international humanitarian law by committing illegal acts against civilians, including looting, theft of vehicles and detention of Ukrainian citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for April 7 increased by 100 to 19,000 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 2 enemy tanks.