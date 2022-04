Ukraine Will Receive More Anti-Aircraft And Anti-Tank Missiles From UK - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the delivery of a new GBP 100 million arms package to Ukraine, which will include anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

He made the corresponding statement at a joint speech with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, CNN reports.

So, it concerns ammunition for portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) Starstreak, as well as 800 missiles for anti-tank systems.

According to Johnson, the UK intends to send more body armor, helmets and night vision devices to the Ukrainian military.

The British Prime Minister noted that Ukraine has already received more than 200,000 units of non-lethal equipment from the United Kingdom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, April 7, the British edition of The Times, citing its own sources, reported that the British Ministry of Defense was considering the possibility of providing armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier today we wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would receive 12,000 anti-tank and 1,400 anti-aircraft systems, protective equipment for soldiers and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition.