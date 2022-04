Rada Wants To Allow Foreigners To Work In Defense Ministry Intelligence

Four members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction propose that parliament allow foreigners and stateless persons to work in the intelligence agencies of the Ministry of Defense for the period of martial law in Ukraine or in its separate territories.

This is stated in Bill No. 7240 "On Amendments to the Law "On Intelligence," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill proposes to provide for the right to accept persons who have citizenship of a foreign state or stateless persons for military service in the intelligence body of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine during the period of martial law in Ukraine or in its separate territories.

According to the current legislation, an employee of an intelligence body cannot be a person who has citizenship of a foreign state or a stateless person.

