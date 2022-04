Curfew Introduced In Odesa And Region For Several Days

Due to the threat of a missile strike in Odesa and Odesa region, a long curfew is being introduced. It will operate from 9:00 p.m. on April 9 to 6:00 a.m. on April 11, the Odesa Regional Military Administration said on Facebook today, April 9.

On April 10, there is a threat of a missile attack in Odesa, given what happened in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. To prevent possible danger to civilians in Odesa and the region, the administration decided to impose a long curfew.

At the specified time, it is forbidden to be on the streets and in other public places without specially issued passes and certificates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation for a bomb attack on Odesa.

On March 21, Russian ships fired at Odesa from the sea.

Also on April 3, Russian troops launched missile attacks on Odesa from the sea.