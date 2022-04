Ukraine will face two or three more clashes with the Russian Federation, but on a smaller scale. Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said this in the Antipodes program on YouTube on April 6.

Arestovych pointed out that Russia's military actions against Ukraine are inevitable, despite the significant losses in the ammunition of the enemy side.

"This will be an operation of a smaller scale than now, dedicated, for example, to finally cutting us off from the Sea of Azov, or to capturing Kharkiv, or reaching the borders of the so-called "LPR" and" DPR" in administrative projections that they recognized on the eve of the war," said the Adviser to the Head of the President's Office.

Arestovych stressed that the clash is inevitable, whoever is in power in Russia, since they will not calm down. The approximate time of the offensive ranges within 2032-35, since a cycle of war must pass.

