The death toll from a missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station has risen to 50. Of these, 5 are children.

The head of the Donetsk Military-Civil Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko stated this on Telegram.

He clarified that at the moment 98 people have been taken to hospitals. However, in the following days, new victims will refer to hospitals, so the number of victims may change.

"Of the 98 wounded who were taken to medical facilities, 16 are children, 46 - women and 36 men. Twelve of them died in the hospital. 38 people died right at the railway station," Kyrylenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was initially reported that more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 people were wounded in a strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk.

Later it became known that hospitals in Kramatorsk do not cope with the number of wounded who arrive after a missile strike on the railway station.

It is reported that the Kramatorsk railway station is currently closed for receiving trains, but evacuation flights will depart from Sloviansk today.

Meanwhile, the Russian propagandists blame the Ukrainian side for what happened, although at first in their publics they boasted that they allegedly destroyed the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​the railway station.