Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Chernihiv, about 700 people have been killed.

The mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, announced this at a press conference, as Ukrinform reported.

"During the war in Chernihiv, about 700 people were killed, this is a combination of both the military and civilians," Atroshenko said.

The names of most of them are known, but 70 of those killed have not yet been identified.

Also, 40 people are considered missing, but these people were last seen near buildings and cars that were subsequently smashed by the occupiers. The mayor believes that these people can be considered dead.

According to the mayor, approximately 80,000 to 95,000 people remained in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the mayor stated that Chernihiv was destroyed by 70%, the business did not work.

The Russian invaders in Chernihiv region mined everything around the places where their troops were, so residents were asked to wait for demining in order to avoid new casualties.

Full-fledged transport links resumed between Chernihiv and Kyiv.