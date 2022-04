Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger has announced the provision of an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.

Heger announced this on his Twitter.

“I would like to confirm that Slovakia has provided Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us too. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under Russia’s agression," the head of the Slovak government wrote.

We will remind, earlier the General Staff said that air defense will shoot down Russian aircraft flying to Transnistria.

On April 6, Ukrainian air defense shot down three cruise missiles over Zaporizhzhia.

Also in Sumy region, the military shot down a missile flying in the direction of Poltava.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that Russia is striking Ukraine with missiles transferred by Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.