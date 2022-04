Six weeks after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the EU mission will resume its work in Kyiv.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a trip with the head of the European Commission to Kyiv, Yevropeiska Pravda reports with reference to Spiegel.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas is also on the train of the European Commission delegation, which is due to arrive in Kyiv on Friday. He will resume work in the Ukrainian capital with a small team.

The EU mission was completely evacuated a day after the outbreak of the war, and since then the main team has worked in Rzeszow in southern Poland.

The trip and return of the ambassador should show that Ukraine is, that there is a capital, government and representative offices of other countries, Borrell noted.

According to him, the country is still under the control of the Ukrainian government. Looking at the country during the trip, Borrell said: "You don't feel like you're in a war."

On Friday morning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a photo of her delegation heading to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the embassies of Slovenia, Turkey, Lithuania returned to Kyiv. Zelenskyy calls for the rest to return to the capital.

Meanwhile, the European Union approved the fifth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The coal embargo will be imposed on August.