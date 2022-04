Ukraine has received EUR 120 million of grant assistance from the European Union.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Commission provided Ukraine with a EUR 120 million grant as part of a total emergency financial assistance package for Ukraine announced on January 24, 2022," it was said.

These funds, provided to Ukraine on a gratuitous and irrevocable basis in accordance with the financing agreement signed by the parties on March 30, will be sent to the general fund of the state budget to finance the most urgent expenditures of the state, including those related to ensuring guaranteed social protection of citizens, the functioning of critical infrastructure and the security sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States intends to provide Ukraine with USD 500 million in grant funds.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts that in April the state budget for income will be fulfilled only by 50%.

In the second quarter of 2022, a significant underexpenditure of the state budget is predicted and a temporary reduction in social spending is considered as possible from May, the President's Office said.