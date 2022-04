As a result of the shelling by the occupiers of the railway station in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, 39 people were killed, among them four children. Ukrzaliznytsia speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this on Facebook.

So, initially 30 killed and more than a hundred wounded were reported.

According to Dekhtiarenko's published data, the death toll is 39 people. Also among them are four children.

"The SSU has already opened criminal proceedings on this fact. Currently, the actions of the rashists are qualified under Article 438 of the Criminal Code - violation of the laws and customs of war," wrote Dekhtiarenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the wreckage of the invaders’ Tochka-U rocket, which hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, this morning, April 8, the inscription "For children" was found.

Russia strikes Ukraine with missiles transferred by Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.