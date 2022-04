19,000 Killed And 700 Tanks. General Staff Tells About Losses Of Russian Federation In Ukraine

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops on April 7 increased by 100 to 19,000 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 2 enemy tanks over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Total enemy combat losses:

personnel - about 19,000 people;

tanks - 700 units;

armored fighting vehicles - 1,891 units;

artillery systems - 333 units;

MLRS - 108 units;

air defense systems - 55 units;

aircraft - 150 units;

helicopters - 135 units;

automotive equipment - 1,361 units;

ships/boats - 7 units;

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76 units;

UAV operational-tactical level - 112 units;

special equipment - 25 units;

tactical ballistic missile system launchers - 4 units.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on April 6 increased by 300 to 18,900 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 14 enemy tanks over the past day.

At the same time, the Russian armed forces only twice announced the loss of personnel of their troops in Ukraine.

On March 25, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the death of 1,351 military personnel, as well as the wounding of 3,825 military personnel since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

However, on April 7, Peskov acknowledged "significant losses of troops" and called it a "tragedy."