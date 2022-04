Russian Invaders Fire 3 Guided Missiles On Odesa Region From Crimea At Night. There Are Injured

On the night of Friday, April 8, the Russian invaders fired on Odesa region with 3 guided missiles launched from Crimea. This was reported by the Pivden Operational Command.

So, it is reported that as a result of the shelling, 2 buildings were damaged, there are victims. Now information about them is specified.

It is also noted that saboteurs have become more active in Odesa region, who inform the enemy and spread panic. The invaders conduct reconnaissance at sea, blocking Ukrainian ports and ships in them.

In Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, Ukrainian defenders have significantly pushed the enemy back, but Russian troops are shelling the territories from which they retreated. Infrastructure remains the target.

In the southern direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 Orlan-10 UAVs, 7 units of enemy equipment and 15 manpower in a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is attacking Ukraine with missiles transferred by Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.

This morning, April 8, the occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with Tochka-U. It is known about 30 killed and hundreds of wounded.