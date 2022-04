U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin "probably gave up" on trying to take over Kyiv as the Russian Federation shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine.

Defense News announced this, as European Pravda writes.

"Putin thought he could really take Ukraine quickly, take the capital very quickly; but he was wrong," Austin said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

“I think Putin has probably abandoned his efforts to take the capital and is now focused on the south and east of the country,” Austin said, adding that the Pentagon is focusing on continuing to arm Ukrainian forces as the war enters its next phase.

The day before, the NATO Secretary General said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his plan to control Ukraine and is moving the main forces to the east to capture the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Defense does not predict the return of the Russian military to Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in the near future.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents who left the capital to delay their return.

A senior Pentagon official, commenting on the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions north and east of the Ukrainian capital, said Kyiv was still in danger and airstrikes were continuing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense reported that the likelihood of missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv region remains.