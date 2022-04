The U.S. Congress supported the embargo on Russian energy sources and the deprivation of Russia of the status of a trading partner.

European Pravda writes this with reference to Reuters.

The Senate voted unanimously to abolish permanent normal trade relations for both Russia and its close ally Belarus. Soon after, it also unanimously supported the energy embargo.

After Senate approval, the bill went to the House of Representatives, which quickly passed the trade measure by 420 to 3 and the energy embargo by 413 to 9.

President Joe Biden supports these events and will sign them, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

The trade bill paves the way for the Biden administration to raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus. The energy measure puts into effect Biden's tentative executive order to ban imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal.

"This package aims to use all the tools of economic pressure on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his supporters, the oligarchs. Putin's Russia does not deserve to be part of the economic order that existed after the end of World War II," said the head of the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union is preparing to adopt the fifth package of sanctions against Russia and assures that it will not be the last.

At the same time, the European Union did not include an embargo on Russian oil in the package of sanctions.