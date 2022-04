Russian invaders attacked the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Dozens of people were killed, more than a hundred were injured. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko in Telegram.

"Police and rescuers working on the spot, report dozens of killed and injured people," Kyrylenko writes.

He also said that during the missile attack, there were thousands of people at the station, as residents of Donbas are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine.

Kyrylenko stressed that the Russian invaders "knew well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they want to sow panic and fear, they want to take as many civilians hostage as possible."

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

(News story updated with specified information)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook said that the invaders hit the Kramatorsk railway station by Tochka-U. He also confirmed the information about 30 killed.

"The invaders hit the Tochka-U at the Kramatorsk railway station, where thousands of Ukrainian civilians were waiting for evacuation ... About 30 killed, about 100 people were injured of varying severity. The police and rescuers are on the spot. Russian monsters do not leave their methods. Not in forces and courage to resist us on the battlefield, so they cynically destroy the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop," Zelenskyy wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is attacking Ukraine with missiles transferred by Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.