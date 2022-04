Ukraine Will Not Agree For Temporary Truce With Russia – Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine would not agree for a temporary truce with Russia.

He said this in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

So, Podoliak believes that any temporary truce with Russia is a path to further escalation, so this is not even a question.

According to him, the negotiation process between the Ukrainian and Russian sides does not stop.

"A temporary truce with the Russian Federation is always a path to further escalation and war. It cannot happen. It is necessary to stake out such conditions that will not allow the Russian Federation to even think about shooting at the territory of Ukraine or crossing our borders. Temporary truce "I - this is an incentive for the Russian Federation to further aggressive actions," he said.

Podoliak also stressed that without real preventive mechanisms to prevent war, no agreements would be valid.

"We will not agree to this, this is a matter of principle," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in negotiations with Russia, Ukraine insists on signing a peace treaty with legal obligations of guarantor countries in order to avoid a repetition of the absence of the Budapest Memorandum.

Podoliak also said that Ukraine would not agree for any Minsk-3 or Budapest-2.