The administration of President of the United States Joseph Biden announced that it would send 12,000 anti-tank systems, 1,400 anti-aircraft systems, hundreds of kamikaze drones, and other weapons to Ukraine as part of a military assistance package to repel Russian attacks.

That follows from a statement by Pentagon.

This shipment of weapons goes in addition to USD 100 million worth of weapons previously pledged from U.S. stockpiles.

Thus, the total U.S. assistance to Ukraine has amounted to approximately USD 1.7 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation on February 24.

It includes USD 300 million approved a week ago as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which new weapons will be purchased from defense contractors for shipment to our country.

The list of weapons transferred to Ukraine includes:

Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

Over 5,000 Javelin anti-tank systems

Over 7,000 other anti-tank systems

Hundreds of tactical unmanned aerial vehicles Switchblade;

Over 50 million rounds

45,000 sets of body armor and helmets

Laser-guided missile systems

Puma unmanned aerial systems

Night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, and optics

Commercial satellite imagery services

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 7, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted to resume the lend-lease program, which will allow the country's leadership to supply weapons to Ukraine more efficiently and promptly.

On April 6, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the American side intends to supply Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems per Russian tank located in its territory.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin publicly announced for the first time that the United States is providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) with intelligence data for operations in Donbas, where the second phase of the war unleashed by Russia is now beginning.