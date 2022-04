As of the morning of the 44th day of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, the occupation troops continue preparations for an offensive in the east of Ukraine.

The enemy is focusing its major efforts on seizing Mariupol and conducting an offensive the area of Izium.

The enemy is also trying to break through the defense line of the Joint Forces Operation in the Donetsk direction.

That follows from the respective statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is trying not to let our troops get through.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the RF troops continue to block Kharkiv. The occupiers are installing mine barricades not to let the Armed Forces of Ukraine through.

Besides, the enemy is completing the restoration of combat capacity of the Central Military District in the areas of Briansk and Kursk regions of Russia.

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, our military repelled seven enemy attacks and destroyed 4 tanks, 2 artillery systems, 10 armored vehicles, and 11 vehicles of the enemy.

Ukrainian strike aviation continued to hit the spots of accumulation of Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, Russian military personnel losses rose by 300 to 18,900, the enemy also lost 14 tanks.