U.S. For 1st Time Publicly Announces Transfer Of Intelligence To Ukraine’s Armed Forces For Donbas Operations

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for the first time publicly stated that the United States provides the Armed Forces of Ukraine with intelligence for operations in the Donbas, where the second phase of the war unleashed by Russia is now beginning.

He stated this during a speech to the U.S. Senate Armed Forces Committee, CNN reported.

During the speech, Senator Tom Cotton asked if the United States provides intelligence to help Ukraine conduct military operations against Russian troops in the eastern regions of the country.

“We are providing them a … intelligence to conduct such operations … in the Donbas. That’s correct,” Austin said in response.

He also stressed that the U.S. is not discouraging Ukraine from launching attacks against Russian forces in these areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, April 7, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted to resume the Lend-Lease program, which will allow the country's leadership to more efficiently and quickly supply weapons to Ukraine.

Recall, on April 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the American side intends to supply Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems for each Russian tank located on its territory.