Spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov has admitted "significant losses of troops," and called it a "tragedy."

Peskov said this in an interview with the British television channel Sky News today, April 7.

Once again, Putin's spokesman said that Ukraine became anti-Russian after 2014, and everything that happened in the country was directed against Russia. Peskov said that the Russian Federation has been concerned about its security for decades. When asked by the presenter whether the war was a humiliation for Russia, given the number of troops lost, he replied: "No, this is a misunderstanding of what is happening."

"We have significant losses in the troops. And this is a huge tragedy for us," said Peskov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the loss of personnel of Russian troops for April 6 increased by 300 to 18,900 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 14 enemy tanks.

At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces only twice declared the loss of personnel of the group of their troops in Ukraine.

On March 25, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the death of 1,351 military personnel, as well as the injury of 3,825 military personnel since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.