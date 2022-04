Air Defense Will Shoot Down Russian Aircraft Flying To Transnistria - General Staff Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense systems will shoot down military aircraft of the Russian Federation when they try to get into the territory of the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic."

The head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Bohdan Senyk announced this to the Ukrinform publication today, April 7.

Senyk said that Ukraine is ready to respond to Russia's attempts to transfer military aircraft to the territory of Transnistria. The Colonel emphasized that the Armed Forces will act in accordance with the national interests of the country and shoot down enemy air targets.

"Ukrainian air defense forces will shoot down military and military transport aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces over the territory of Ukraine in the event of attempts to transfer them to Tiraspol," Senyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov ruled out the possibility of Russian invasion by the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic."

On March 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia could use up to 800 military personnel of the unrecognized “Transnistrian Moldavian Republic” in the war in Ukraine.

On March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian curators of local authorities in unrecognized Transnistria were spreading rumors about being drawn into the war with Ukraine.

On April 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that training for receiving aircraft was taking place at the Tiraspol airfield in the Dnieper region and did not rule out that the Russians would try to use Transnistria to support the offensive in the South Bug direction.