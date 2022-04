Battle For Donbas Will Determine Further Course Of War With Russia - Yermak

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, has said that the battle for the Donbas will determine the further course of the war with Russia.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The battle for the Donbas will now be key in our patriotic war. We have already survived the battle for Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and many others. The army holds Mariupol. But the further course of the war with Russia will be determined precisely by the battle for the Donbas," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that the battle for the Donbas "will remind you of World War II with large operations, maneuvers, the participation of thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, artillery."

Kuleba noted that this will not be a local operation based on what the authorities see in Russia’s preparation for this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not intend to supply Ukraine with weapons so far, individual allies of the alliance do this.

NATO allies plan to supply Ukraine with a new batch of weapons before the Russian offensive, which is expected in the south and east of Ukraine in the coming weeks.