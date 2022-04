Along with an increase in the supply of weapons by Western countries, it is necessary to supply Ukraine with weapons from third countries with which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already working. In particular, long-range air defense systems and long-range artillery.

This was stated in a commentary by Guildhall, former adviser to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, an expert on strategic communications, Christopher Harvin.

"The war in Ukraine is not a sprint, but a marathon, and we have no right to weaken the direction of military supplies. It is Ukraine that should continue to set the tone in negotiations on arms supplies, since the task is not only tactical success, but strategic domination, and only the Ukrainian command knows the right accents. The terrain of the battles, the types of enemy weapons in the directions, the operational situation - this is the basis for choosing the types of weapons and the right supplies to undermine Russia's potential, and it is the Ukrainians who really know what is really needed," he said.

"In the context of talking about the difficulties of supplying Western modern systems, in particular heavy weapons, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine need time to train. All over the world, in third countries, there are many Soviet weapons systems that are either already integrated into the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or are easily integrated. This direction we must work out and achieve results," said a former adviser to the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Along with the main work with Western partners in armaments, it is necessary to establish work with third countries, in particular, to ensure a turning point in the air and undermine the border logistics of Russian units. Long-range air defense from third countries is one of the priorities, this is what we have and can get. Including long-range artillery and ammunition for it to work along logistics corridors and weaken the offensive potential, it can also be supplied from third countries. Everything that is being delivered now must be strengthened, increased and expanded," summed up Christopher Harvin.

Earlier, U.S. Army Brigadier General Blaine Holt said that instead of creating a no-fly zone in the classic version, the U.S. should consider providing Ukraine with modern weapons to counter air and missile strikes, as well as attacks from the sea.

Also, a number of members of the European Parliament said that in the face of the refusal of NATO countries to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the priority of the work of Western countries should be to strengthen the air and missile defense of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced an agreement on "concrete steps" to reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting targets in Ukraine after talks with the American delegation in Warsaw.