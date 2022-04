The battle for the Donbas will remind of World War II with large operational maneuvers, in which thousands of tanks, aircraft and armored vehicles will be involved.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this during a news conference following meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022, Reuters reported.

Kuleba said that Ukraine needs immediate military support from the allies to stop large-scale Russian aggression. Delay in the supply of weapons threatens the death of many Ukrainian citizens, the Foreign Minister warned.

"Either you help us now - and I'm speaking about days, not weeks - or your help will come too late, and many people will die," he told reporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 7, Kuleba said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not intend to supply Ukraine with weapons, individual allies of the alliance do this.

Kuleba also said that the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are aimed at disrupting negotiations, and words about "fakes" in Bucha make him an accomplice in crimes.

At the same time, on April 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance plan to supply Ukraine with a new batch of weapons before the offensive of the Russian Federation, which is expected in the south and east of Ukraine in the coming weeks.