The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which suspended the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council (HRC). This is stated in a message on the UN website today, April 7.

"At the UN headquarters in New York, during the resumed 11th emergency special session, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council. The resolution proposed by Ukraine and more than 50 other UN member countries was supported by 93 states. 24 delegations opposed and 58 abstained," the statement said.

Russian membership in the Human Rights Council suspended. This means that the country retains a seat in the UN HRC, but loses the right to vote and the right to speak. The suspension of membership was due to gross and persistent violations of human rights in Ukraine by the Russian military. 93 states voted in favor of the resolution, 24 voted against, 58 abstained. China also voted against the adoption of the resolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 15, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously voted that the Russian Federation could no longer be a member state of the organization.

Since March 16, Russia is no longer a member of the Council of Europe.

On February 25, Russia was deprived of the right to participate in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and PACE.