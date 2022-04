NATO Fears Conflict In Ukraine Could Spread Beyond Its Borders

The leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) believes that the war that Russia started against Ukraine may in the future expand beyond its borders. The current conflict must be prevented from escalating.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a corresponding statement today, April 7, following a meeting with the foreign ministers of the alliance member countries.

“It is also clear that in addition to Ukraine, this conflict may escalate. And now we must prevent escalation. We are concentrating our efforts on preventing escalation,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, NATO maintains its unity and strengthens its position on the eastern flank.

Recall that in early March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the member countries of the bloc intend to make every effort so that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not spread beyond Ukraine.

We also reported that at the end of January 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of troops to the countries of the Eastern wing of NATO against the backdrop of rising tensions in Europe.

Besides, earlier the authorities of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia asked the leadership of NATO to increase the military contingent of the alliance on their territory because of the threat posed by Russia.