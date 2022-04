Li Jiexiang, a vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Qinghai Provincial People's Congress, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of party disciplines and laws, according to the top anti-graft agency. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

In September 2019, he was transferred to northwest China's Qinghai province, where he was appointed executive vice governor and was admitted to member of the standing committee of the CCP Qinghai Provincial Committee, the province's top authority. In January 2022, he was made vice chairman of Qinghai Provincial People's Congress.