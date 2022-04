The European Union today will discuss the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will be introduced in the near future.

The fifth package of sanctions against Russia does not include a ban on the procurement of oil in Russia, said on Thursday, April 7, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the Correspondent publication reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union is preparing to adopt a fifth package of sanctions against Russia and assures that it will not be the last one.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking the disconnection of all Russian banks from SWIFT (the international interbank system for transmitting information and making payments), the closure of ports for ships of the Russian Federation, and the embargo on oil and natural gas of the Russian Federation.