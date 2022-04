In response to the war in Ukraine and the additional dangers for Ukrainian and foreign journalists, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), in partnership with UNESCO, prepared a Ukrainian-language adaptation of the Safety Guide for Journalists. This is stated in a message posted on the official portal of the NUJU.

This handbook offers practical advice to reporters going to high-risk areas, where they should be ready for a wide range of dangers that may include armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and street protests.

As well as advice on precautionary measures, the guide includes stories by foreign correspondents of their experiences while travelling to high-risk areas.

The Ukrainian version of the Safety Guide for Journalists is available at the official UNESCO Digital Database at this link.

In the initial quotations to the Ukrainian edition, the leaders of UNESCO, Reporters Without Borders and the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine noted the following:

"Every day, journalists and media workers are risking their lives in Ukraine to provide life-saving information to local populations and inform the world of the reality of this war. We are determined to support and protect them in every way possible. UNESCO has been resolutely committed to this since the beginning of the crisis, in close collaboration with its international partners and local professionals", – said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

"Reporters Without Borders has accompanied Ukrainian journalists and international reporters in danger from the very start. We provide them with the best possible assistance with covering the war. Journalist’s work in Ukraine is crucial to protect the right of people to information and to help fight with fakes", – noted Christophe Deloire, RSF Secretary-General.

"Thousands of Ukrainian journalists became front-line correspondents at one moment. At the same time without the appropriate skills and protective equipment. Our mission is to ensure the life and health of journalists covering the war in Ukraine. We thank the international community for their support and considerable attention to the Ukrainian issue", – commented Sergiy Tomilenko, NUJU President.

In addition to supporting the adaptation of the Safety Guide, UNESCO has stated its readiness to provide training for journalists and to provide full support for the free dissemination of truthful information about the war in Ukraine. As previously informed, the Organization is providing an initial batch of 125 sets of Personal Protective Equipment for journalists who continue to work in hot regions.

The first time the Safety Guide for Journalists was published in 1992. Since then, it has been periodically updated to reflect new realities and challenges. The handbook is available in both print and online versions in different languages, now, thanks to the NUJU`s efforts, including Ukrainian.