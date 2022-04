The European Union has postponed a complete ban on imports of Russian coal until mid-August, although it was previously planned to introduce it from July. It will be introduced a month later than proposed due to the position of Germany.

Reuters has written this, citing its source.

The draft fifth package of European sanctions originally planned a three-month period for the termination of existing contracts for the supply of coal from Russia. This period has now been extended to four months.

According to the source of the publication, this happened due to pressure from the German authorities. Germany is one of the main importers of Russian coal to the EU.

That is, the Russian Federation will continue to supply coal to the EU countries until mid-August in accordance with existing contracts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union is preparing to adopt a fifth package of sanctions against Russia and assures that it will not be the last one. At that, the ban on the procurement of oil in Russia was not included in it, as on Thursday, April 7, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrel, said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking the disconnection of all Russian banks from SWIFT (the international interbank system for transmitting information and making payments), the closure of ports for ships of the Russian Federation, and the embargo on oil and natural gas of the Russian Federation.