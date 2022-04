Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, says that the most fierce battles are now taking place in the south-west of Luhansk region and in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fiercest battles are in the south-west of Luhansk region. Our troops hold the line and carry out counterattacks. And also the JFO zone, where the enemy is developing an offensive from Izium to the south, in the direction of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and is trying to attack along the Vuhledar-Mariinka line. This is an attempt to encircle our troops, but it will be in vain," Arestovych said.

According to him, the enemy resumed the attack on Mariupol, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding on.

Arestovych also said that the enemy had abandoned the offensive in more than six directions and continued to advance only in a few.

"I remind you that two and a half of the nine operational directions in which the enemy has been advancing since the beginning of the war are left. These are the JFO zone, Luhansk region, Mariupol. In Kherson region, where the enemy tried to attack until recently, it now took up defensive positions," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium (Kharkiv region) towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (both - Donetsk region).